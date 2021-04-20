CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya from Cincinnati

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 3:50 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya from Cincinnati on Tuesday and signed him to a new contract.

The Red Bulls said Amaya’s three-year contract will go into effect for 2022. The MLS club will have an option for one additional season.

New York will send $950,000 in general allocation money to Cincinnati, of which $500,000 will be paid in 2021 and $450,000 in 2022. An additional $125,000 in allocation money would be paid if certain performance metrics are achieved.

The 20-year Amaya played at UCLA and was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLS draft.

Amaya started 22 of Cincinnati’s 24 matches in 2020, scoring a goal in 1,798 minutes. He was on the U.S. team that won the 2018 CONCACAF Under-20 championship but was cut from the roster ahead of the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

