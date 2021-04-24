CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Real Madrid slips in…

Real Madrid slips in title race after held by Betis to 0-0

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid stumbled in a tight Spanish league title race after being held at home by Real Betis to 0-0 on Saturday.

Madrid was left two points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which can take a big step toward its first title since 2014 if it wins at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Barcelona also has the chance to move ahead of the defending champion. Lionel Messi’s side has two more games to play than its two title rivals, with its first coming at Villarreal also on Sunday.

The slip came three days before Madrid starts its Champions League semifinal against Chelsea in the Spanish capital.

In a toothless outing for Madrid under steady rain at its Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, the closest the host came to scoring was Rodrygo’s errant cross hitting the crossbar in the 55th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up