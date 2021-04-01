CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Ramos injured before Madrid…

Ramos injured before Madrid faces Liverpool and Barcelona

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 10:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos injured his left leg while playing for Spain and said Thursday he will miss upcoming matches against Liverpool and Barcelona.

Madrid said the 35-year-old Ramos has “a muscular injury to the inner part of his left lower leg.”

The Spanish club did not give an estimate on how long Ramos would be sidelined, but the center back ruled himself out of the important matches.

“What hurts me the most is not being able to help my team in these highly-demanding games when our season will be on the line,” Ramos wrote on Instagram.

Madrid is scheduled to play Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League quarterfinals after a Spanish league match against Eibar on Saturday. The team will then face Barcelona on April 10, followed by the second leg of the quarterfinals at Liverpool on April 14.

Ramos said he “felt pain in my leg while I was cooling down on the field” after he played the final minutes of Spain’s 3-1 victory over Kosovo in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.

Ramos saw limited action for Spain over the international week. He did not play in Spain’s 2-1 win over Georgia on Sunday, and was substituted at halftime in the 1-1 draw with Greece last week.

Ramos only recently recovered from left knee surgery that sidelined him for several weeks.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up