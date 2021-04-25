PSG held 1-1 by Barcelona in WCL semis, Bayern plays Chelsea

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 at home to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal,…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 at home to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, with Bayern Munich hosting Chelsea in the first leg of the other women’s semifinal later Sunday.

Barcelona and PSG have been runner-up before — the French club twice and Spanish team once — but neither Chelsea nor Bayern have made it past the semifinals.

PSG knocked out record seven-time champion Lyon in the quarterfinals, ending its bid for a sixth straight title, but Barcelona had enough chances to win this match.

Barcelona caught PSG’s defense napping in the 13th minute when Aitana Bonmati’s cross from the right to the back post was headed home by the unmarked Jenni Hermoso. It was the competition top scorer’s sixth goal.

PSG equalized through U.S. defender Alana Cook in the 21st, with the right back heading in after France striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto headed a corner ball down to her.

Christiane Endler made two fine close-range saves as Barca’s quick passing opened up space.

Katoto missed two chances for PSG in the closing stages of the first half.

After twice latching onto passes from Grace Geyoro, she hit the post with the inside of her left foot and then flicked a shot wide with the outside of her right.

Endler made another smart stop soon after the break as Barcelona edged the second half.

The return matches are next Sunday and the final is May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

