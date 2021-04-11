CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Predators’ McCarron suspended 2 games for illegal head check

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 4:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron was suspended two games Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde.

McCarron was given a match penalty for an illegal check to the head and thrown out of the game Saturday night. He struck Gourde in the head with his left shoulder with 26 seconds to go and the Lightning leading 3-0.

The NHL’s department of player safety called the head contact avoidable. McCarron will miss Nashville’s games Sunday against Dallas and Tuesday against Tampa Bay and be eligible to return Thursday against Carolina.

McCarron will forfeit $12,069 as part of the suspension. It’s the first supplemental discipline of his 74-game NHL career.

