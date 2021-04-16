CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass wins Mr. Basketball award

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 3:14 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass has been named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball as the top senior player.

Brooks, who plans to attend Michigan State, was given the award Friday. He averaged 33 points and 9 rebounds and led his team to a state title.

The 6-foot-6 Brooks received 2,889 points in the voting of Basketball Coaches Association members. Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders finished second, followed by Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian.

