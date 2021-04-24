PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Louisiana
|Avondale, La.
|Purse: $7.4 million
|Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72
|Third Round
|Oosthuizen/Schwartzel
|63-71-63—197
|Leishman/Smith
|63-72-63—198
|Champ/Finau
|63-68-67—198
|Watson/Scheffler
|64-69-66—199
|Hovland/Ventura
|62-69-68—199
|Pieters/Lewis
|67-70-63—200
|Duncan/Schenk
|64-73-63—200
|Bradley/Steele
|63-73-64—200
|Clark/van Rooyen
|64-74-63—201
|Suh/Ghim
|65-73-63—201
|Lee/Stanley
|63-74-64—201
|Mitchell/Snedeker
|66-71-64—201
|Noren/Norlander
|67-70-64—201
|Garnett/Stallings
|62-75-64—201
|Rahm/Palmer
|65-71-65—201
|Horschel/Burns
|63-73-65—201
|Kokrak/Perez
|65-70-66—201
|Werenski/Uihlein
|65-69-68—202
|Straka/Teater
|68-70-65—203
|Willett/Hatton
|65-73-65—203
|Hoffman/Watney
|64-74-65—203
|Redman/Ryder
|66-71-66—203
|Oppenheim/Murray
|66-70-67—203
|Stenson/Rose
|65-68-70—203
|Kim/Hagy
|67-71-66—204
|Homa/Gooch
|66-71-67—204
|McDowell/Wallace
|66-70-68—204
|Todd/Kirk
|66-70-69—205
|Percy/Chalmers
|66-70-69—205
|Hearn/Sucher
|67-71-68—206
|Schauffele/Cantlay
|64-74-68—206
|Gligic/Whaley
|67-71-68—206
|Malnati/Baker
|65-73-68—206
