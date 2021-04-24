CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 6:16 PM

Saturday
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72
Third Round
Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 63-71-63—197
Leishman/Smith 63-72-63—198
Champ/Finau 63-68-67—198
Watson/Scheffler 64-69-66—199
Hovland/Ventura 62-69-68—199
Pieters/Lewis 67-70-63—200
Duncan/Schenk 64-73-63—200
Bradley/Steele 63-73-64—200
Clark/van Rooyen 64-74-63—201
Suh/Ghim 65-73-63—201
Lee/Stanley 63-74-64—201
Mitchell/Snedeker 66-71-64—201
Noren/Norlander 67-70-64—201
Garnett/Stallings 62-75-64—201
Rahm/Palmer 65-71-65—201
Horschel/Burns 63-73-65—201
Kokrak/Perez 65-70-66—201
Werenski/Uihlein 65-69-68—202
Straka/Teater 68-70-65—203
Willett/Hatton 65-73-65—203
Hoffman/Watney 64-74-65—203
Redman/Ryder 66-71-66—203
Oppenheim/Murray 66-70-67—203
Stenson/Rose 65-68-70—203
Kim/Hagy 67-71-66—204
Homa/Gooch 66-71-67—204
McDowell/Wallace 66-70-68—204
Todd/Kirk 66-70-69—205
Percy/Chalmers 66-70-69—205
Hearn/Sucher 67-71-68—206
Schauffele/Cantlay 64-74-68—206
Gligic/Whaley 67-71-68—206
Malnati/Baker 65-73-68—206

