PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores

Saturday At TPC Louisiana Avondale, La. Purse: $7.4 million Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72 Third Round Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 63-71-63—197 Leishman/Smith 63-72-63—198 Champ/Finau…

Saturday At TPC Louisiana Avondale, La. Purse: $7.4 million Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72 Third Round Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 63-71-63—197 Leishman/Smith 63-72-63—198 Champ/Finau 63-68-67—198 Watson/Scheffler 64-69-66—199 Hovland/Ventura 62-69-68—199 Pieters/Lewis 67-70-63—200 Duncan/Schenk 64-73-63—200 Bradley/Steele 63-73-64—200 Clark/van Rooyen 64-74-63—201 Suh/Ghim 65-73-63—201 Lee/Stanley 63-74-64—201 Mitchell/Snedeker 66-71-64—201 Noren/Norlander 67-70-64—201 Garnett/Stallings 62-75-64—201 Rahm/Palmer 65-71-65—201 Horschel/Burns 63-73-65—201 Kokrak/Perez 65-70-66—201 Werenski/Uihlein 65-69-68—202 Straka/Teater 68-70-65—203 Willett/Hatton 65-73-65—203 Hoffman/Watney 64-74-65—203 Redman/Ryder 66-71-66—203 Oppenheim/Murray 66-70-67—203 Stenson/Rose 65-68-70—203 Kim/Hagy 67-71-66—204 Homa/Gooch 66-71-67—204 McDowell/Wallace 66-70-68—204 Todd/Kirk 66-70-69—205 Percy/Chalmers 66-70-69—205 Hearn/Sucher 67-71-68—206 Schauffele/Cantlay 64-74-68—206 Gligic/Whaley 67-71-68—206 Malnati/Baker 65-73-68—206

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.