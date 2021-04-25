PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Par Scores The Associated Press

Sunday At TPC Louisiana Avondale, La. Purse: $7.4 million Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72 Final Round x-won on the first playoff hole x-Leishman/Smith (400), $1,069,300 each 63-72-63-70—268 -20 Oosthuizen/Schwartzel (163), $436,600 63-71-63-71—268 -20 Uihlein/Werenski (105), $285,825 65-69-68-67—269 -19 Burns/Horschel (78), $209,667 63-73-65-69—270 -18 Bradley/Steele (78), $209,667 63-73-64-70—270 -18 Mitchell/Snedeker (78), $209,667 66-71-64-69—270 -18 Palmer/Rahm (59), $149,850 65-71-65-70—271 -17 Hatton/Willett (50), $116,550 65-73-65-69—272 -16 Scheffler/Watson (50), $116,550 64-69-66-73—272 -16 Lewis/Pieters (50/0), $116,550 67-70-63-72—272 -16 Hoffman/Watney (34), $62,943 64-74-65-70—273 -15 Duncan/Schenk (34), $62,943 64-73-63-73—273 -15 Garnett/Stallings (34), $62,943 62-75-64-72—273 -15 Cantlay/Schauffele (34), $62,943 64-74-68-67—273 -15 Rose/Stenson (34), $62,943 65-68-70-70—273 -15 Ghim/Suh (34/0), $62,943 65-73-63-72—273 -15 Gooch/Homa (20), $37,463 66-71-67-70—274 -14 Redman/Ryder (20), $37,463 66-71-66-71—274 -14 Champ/Finau (20), $37,463 63-68-67-76—274 -14 Clark/van Rooyen (20), $37,463 64-74-63-73—274 -14 Kokrak/Perez (14), $28,120 65-70-66-74—275 -13 Noren/Norlander (14), $28,120 67-70-64-74—275 -13 McDowell/Wallace (10), $22,274 66-70-68-72—276 -12 Lee/Stanley (10), $22,274 63-74-64-75—276 -12 Murray/Oppenheim (8), $18,463 66-70-67-74—277 -11 Hovland/Ventura (8), $18,463 62-69-68-78—277 -11 Kirk/Todd (7), $17,316 66-70-69-73—278 -10 Hagy/Kim (6), $16,946 67-71-66-75—279 -9 Straka/Teater (5), $16,502 68-70-65-78—281 -7 Gligic/Whaley (5), $16,502 67-71-68-75—281 -7 Baker/Malnati (5), $16,058 65-73-68-76—282 -6 Hearn/Sucher (4), $15,762 67-71-68-77—283 -5 Chalmers/Percy (4), $15,466 66-70-69-82—287 -1 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.