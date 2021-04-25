PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Par Scores

|Sunday
|At TPC Louisiana
|Avondale, La.
|Purse: $7.4 million
|Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72
|Final Round
|x-won on the first playoff hole
|x-M. Leishman/C. Smith (400), $1,069,300
|63-72-63-70—268
|-20
|L. Oosthuizen/C. Schwartzel (163), $436,600
|63-71-63-71—268
|-20
|P. Uihlein/R. Werenski (105), $285,825
|65-69-68-67—269
|-19
|S. Burns/B. Horschel (78), $209,667
|63-73-65-69—270
|-18
|K. Bradley/B. Steele (78), $209,667
|63-73-64-70—270
|-18
|K. Mitchell/B. Snedeker (78), $209,667
|66-71-64-69—270
|-18
|R. Palmer/J. Rahm (59), $149,850
|65-71-65-70—271
|-17
|T. Hatton/D. Willett (50), $116,550
|65-73-65-69—272
|-16
|S. Scheffler/B. Watson (50), $116,550
|64-69-66-73—272
|-16
|T. Lewis/T. Pieters (50/0), $116,550
|67-70-63-72—272
|-16
|C. Hoffman/N. Watney (34), $62,943
|64-74-65-70—273
|-15
|T. Duncan/A. Schenk (34), $62,943
|64-73-63-73—273
|-15
|B. Garnett/S. Stallings (34), $62,943
|62-75-64-72—273
|-15
|P. Cantlay/X. Schauffele (34), $62,943
|64-74-68-67—273
|-15
|J. Rose/H. Stenson (34), $62,943
|65-68-70-70—273
|-15
|D. Ghim/J. Suh (34/0), $62,943
|65-73-63-72—273
|-15
|T. Gooch/M. Homa (20), $37,463
|66-71-67-70—274
|-14
|D. Redman/S. Ryder (20), $37,463
|66-71-66-71—274
|-14
|C. Champ/T. Finau (20), $37,463
|63-68-67-76—274
|-14
|W. Clark/E. van Rooyen (20), $37,463
|64-74-63-73—274
|-14
|J. Kokrak/P. Perez (14), $28,120
|65-70-66-74—275
|-13
|A. Noren/H. Norlander (14), $28,120
|67-70-64-74—275
|-13
|G. McDowell/M. Wallace (10), $22,274
|66-70-68-72—276
|-12
|K. Lee/K. Stanley (10), $22,274
|63-74-64-75—276
|-12
|G. Murray/R. Oppenheim (8), $18,463
|66-70-67-74—277
|-11
|V. Hovland/K. Ventura (8), $18,463
|62-69-68-78—277
|-11
|C. Kirk/B. Todd (7), $17,316
|66-70-69-73—278
|-10
|B. Hagy/M. Kim (6), $16,946
|67-71-66-75—279
|-9
|S. Straka/J. Teater (5), $16,502
|68-70-65-78—281
|-7
|M. Gligic/V. Whaley (5), $16,502
|67-71-68-75—281
|-7
|C. Baker/P. Malnati (5), $16,058
|65-73-68-76—282
|-6
|D. Hearn/Z. Sucher (4), $15,762
|67-71-68-77—283
|-5
|G. Chalmers/C. Percy (4), $15,466
|66-70-69-82—287
|-1
