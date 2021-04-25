PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Par Scores The Associated Press

Sunday At TPC Louisiana Avondale, La. Purse: $7.4 million Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72 Final Round x-won on the first playoff…

Sunday At TPC Louisiana Avondale, La. Purse: $7.4 million Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72 Final Round x-won on the first playoff hole x-M. Leishman/C. Smith (400), $1,069,300 63-72-63-70—268 -20 L. Oosthuizen/C. Schwartzel (163), $436,600 63-71-63-71—268 -20 P. Uihlein/R. Werenski (105), $285,825 65-69-68-67—269 -19 S. Burns/B. Horschel (78), $209,667 63-73-65-69—270 -18 K. Bradley/B. Steele (78), $209,667 63-73-64-70—270 -18 K. Mitchell/B. Snedeker (78), $209,667 66-71-64-69—270 -18 R. Palmer/J. Rahm (59), $149,850 65-71-65-70—271 -17 T. Hatton/D. Willett (50), $116,550 65-73-65-69—272 -16 S. Scheffler/B. Watson (50), $116,550 64-69-66-73—272 -16 T. Lewis/T. Pieters (50/0), $116,550 67-70-63-72—272 -16 C. Hoffman/N. Watney (34), $62,943 64-74-65-70—273 -15 T. Duncan/A. Schenk (34), $62,943 64-73-63-73—273 -15 B. Garnett/S. Stallings (34), $62,943 62-75-64-72—273 -15 P. Cantlay/X. Schauffele (34), $62,943 64-74-68-67—273 -15 J. Rose/H. Stenson (34), $62,943 65-68-70-70—273 -15 D. Ghim/J. Suh (34/0), $62,943 65-73-63-72—273 -15 T. Gooch/M. Homa (20), $37,463 66-71-67-70—274 -14 D. Redman/S. Ryder (20), $37,463 66-71-66-71—274 -14 C. Champ/T. Finau (20), $37,463 63-68-67-76—274 -14 W. Clark/E. van Rooyen (20), $37,463 64-74-63-73—274 -14 J. Kokrak/P. Perez (14), $28,120 65-70-66-74—275 -13 A. Noren/H. Norlander (14), $28,120 67-70-64-74—275 -13 G. McDowell/M. Wallace (10), $22,274 66-70-68-72—276 -12 K. Lee/K. Stanley (10), $22,274 63-74-64-75—276 -12 G. Murray/R. Oppenheim (8), $18,463 66-70-67-74—277 -11 V. Hovland/K. Ventura (8), $18,463 62-69-68-78—277 -11 C. Kirk/B. Todd (7), $17,316 66-70-69-73—278 -10 B. Hagy/M. Kim (6), $16,946 67-71-66-75—279 -9 S. Straka/J. Teater (5), $16,502 68-70-65-78—281 -7 M. Gligic/V. Whaley (5), $16,502 67-71-68-75—281 -7 C. Baker/P. Malnati (5), $16,058 65-73-68-76—282 -6 D. Hearn/Z. Sucher (4), $15,762 67-71-68-77—283 -5 G. Chalmers/C. Percy (4), $15,466 66-70-69-82—287 -1 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.