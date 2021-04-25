CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Zurich Classic…

PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Par Scores

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 7:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72
Final Round
x-won on the first playoff hole
x-M. Leishman/C. Smith (400), $1,069,300 63-72-63-70—268 -20
L. Oosthuizen/C. Schwartzel (163), $436,600 63-71-63-71—268 -20
P. Uihlein/R. Werenski (105), $285,825 65-69-68-67—269 -19
S. Burns/B. Horschel (78), $209,667 63-73-65-69—270 -18
K. Bradley/B. Steele (78), $209,667 63-73-64-70—270 -18
K. Mitchell/B. Snedeker (78), $209,667 66-71-64-69—270 -18
R. Palmer/J. Rahm (59), $149,850 65-71-65-70—271 -17
T. Hatton/D. Willett (50), $116,550 65-73-65-69—272 -16
S. Scheffler/B. Watson (50), $116,550 64-69-66-73—272 -16
T. Lewis/T. Pieters (50/0), $116,550 67-70-63-72—272 -16
C. Hoffman/N. Watney (34), $62,943 64-74-65-70—273 -15
T. Duncan/A. Schenk (34), $62,943 64-73-63-73—273 -15
B. Garnett/S. Stallings (34), $62,943 62-75-64-72—273 -15
P. Cantlay/X. Schauffele (34), $62,943 64-74-68-67—273 -15
J. Rose/H. Stenson (34), $62,943 65-68-70-70—273 -15
D. Ghim/J. Suh (34/0), $62,943 65-73-63-72—273 -15
T. Gooch/M. Homa (20), $37,463 66-71-67-70—274 -14
D. Redman/S. Ryder (20), $37,463 66-71-66-71—274 -14
C. Champ/T. Finau (20), $37,463 63-68-67-76—274 -14
W. Clark/E. van Rooyen (20), $37,463 64-74-63-73—274 -14
J. Kokrak/P. Perez (14), $28,120 65-70-66-74—275 -13
A. Noren/H. Norlander (14), $28,120 67-70-64-74—275 -13
G. McDowell/M. Wallace (10), $22,274 66-70-68-72—276 -12
K. Lee/K. Stanley (10), $22,274 63-74-64-75—276 -12
G. Murray/R. Oppenheim (8), $18,463 66-70-67-74—277 -11
V. Hovland/K. Ventura (8), $18,463 62-69-68-78—277 -11
C. Kirk/B. Todd (7), $17,316 66-70-69-73—278 -10
B. Hagy/M. Kim (6), $16,946 67-71-66-75—279 -9
S. Straka/J. Teater (5), $16,502 68-70-65-78—281 -7
M. Gligic/V. Whaley (5), $16,502 67-71-68-75—281 -7
C. Baker/P. Malnati (5), $16,058 65-73-68-76—282 -6
D. Hearn/Z. Sucher (4), $15,762 67-71-68-77—283 -5
G. Chalmers/C. Percy (4), $15,466 66-70-69-82—287 -1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up