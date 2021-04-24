CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Par Scores

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 6:13 PM

Saturday
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72
Third Round
Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 63-71-63—197 -19
Leishman/Smith 63-72-63—198 -18
Champ/Finau 63-68-67—198 -18
Watson/Scheffler 64-69-66—199 -17
Hovland/Ventura 62-69-68—199 -17
Pieters/Lewis 67-70-63—200 -16
Duncan/Schenk 64-73-63—200 -16
Bradley/Steele 63-73-64—200 -16
Clark/van Rooyen 64-74-63—201 -15
Suh/Ghim 65-73-63—201 -15
Lee/Stanley 63-74-64—201 -15
Mitchell/Snedeker 66-71-64—201 -15
Noren/Norlander 67-70-64—201 -15
Garnett/Stallings 62-75-64—201 -15
Rahm/Palmer 65-71-65—201 -15
Horschel/Burns 63-73-65—201 -15
Kokrak/Perez 65-70-66—201 -15
Werenski/Uihlein 65-69-68—202 -14
Straka/Teater 68-70-65—203 -13
Willett/Hatton 65-73-65—203 -13
Hoffman/Watney 64-74-65—203 -13
Redman/Ryder 66-71-66—203 -13
Oppenheim/Murray 66-70-67—203 -13
Stenson/Rose 65-68-70—203 -13
Kim/Hagy 67-71-66—204 -12
Homa/Gooch 66-71-67—204 -12
McDowell/Wallace 66-70-68—204 -12
Todd/Kirk 66-70-69—205 -11
Percy/Chalmers 66-70-69—205 -11
Hearn/Sucher 67-71-68—206 -10
Schauffele/Cantlay 64-74-68—206 -10
Gligic/Whaley 67-71-68—206 -10
Malnati/Baker 65-73-68—206 -10

Sports

