PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Par Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Louisiana
|Avondale, La.
|Purse: $7.4 million
|Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72
|Third Round
|Oosthuizen/Schwartzel
|63-71-63—197
|-19
|Leishman/Smith
|63-72-63—198
|-18
|Champ/Finau
|63-68-67—198
|-18
|Watson/Scheffler
|64-69-66—199
|-17
|Hovland/Ventura
|62-69-68—199
|-17
|Pieters/Lewis
|67-70-63—200
|-16
|Duncan/Schenk
|64-73-63—200
|-16
|Bradley/Steele
|63-73-64—200
|-16
|Clark/van Rooyen
|64-74-63—201
|-15
|Suh/Ghim
|65-73-63—201
|-15
|Lee/Stanley
|63-74-64—201
|-15
|Mitchell/Snedeker
|66-71-64—201
|-15
|Noren/Norlander
|67-70-64—201
|-15
|Garnett/Stallings
|62-75-64—201
|-15
|Rahm/Palmer
|65-71-65—201
|-15
|Horschel/Burns
|63-73-65—201
|-15
|Kokrak/Perez
|65-70-66—201
|-15
|Werenski/Uihlein
|65-69-68—202
|-14
|Straka/Teater
|68-70-65—203
|-13
|Willett/Hatton
|65-73-65—203
|-13
|Hoffman/Watney
|64-74-65—203
|-13
|Redman/Ryder
|66-71-66—203
|-13
|Oppenheim/Murray
|66-70-67—203
|-13
|Stenson/Rose
|65-68-70—203
|-13
|Kim/Hagy
|67-71-66—204
|-12
|Homa/Gooch
|66-71-67—204
|-12
|McDowell/Wallace
|66-70-68—204
|-12
|Todd/Kirk
|66-70-69—205
|-11
|Percy/Chalmers
|66-70-69—205
|-11
|Hearn/Sucher
|67-71-68—206
|-10
|Schauffele/Cantlay
|64-74-68—206
|-10
|Gligic/Whaley
|67-71-68—206
|-10
|Malnati/Baker
|65-73-68—206
|-10
