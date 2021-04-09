CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Masters Tournament Scores

PGA Tour Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 7:36 PM

Friday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Second Round
Justin Rose 65-72—137
Will Zalatoris 70-68—138
Brian Harman 69-69—138
Marc Leishman 72-67—139
Jordan Spieth 71-68—139
Bernd Wiesberger 74-66—140
Tony Finau 74-66—140
Justin Thomas 73-67—140
Si Woo Kim 71-69—140
Cameron Champ 72-68—140
Hideki Matsuyama 69-71—140
Xander Schauffele 72-69—141
Ryan Palmer 74-68—142
Cameron Smith 74-68—142
Collin Morikawa 73-69—142
Corey Conners 73-69—142
Bryson DeChambeau 76-67—143
Matt Jones 74-69—143
Stewart Cink 74-69—143
Viktor Hovland 73-70—143
Mackenzie Hughes 72-72—144
Robert MacIntyre 74-70—144
Shane Lowry 71-73—144
Tommy Fleetwood 74-70—144
Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70—144
Michael Thompson 72-72—144
Henrik Stenson 73-71—144
Brendon Todd 73-71—144
Abraham Ancer 75-69—144
Bubba Watson 74-70—144
Jon Rahm 72-72—144
Martin Laird 74-71—145
Kevin Na 75-70—145
Gary Woodland 73-72—145
Tyrrell Hatton 71-74—145
Scottie Scheffler 73-72—145
Charl Schwartzel 74-71—145
Harris English 74-71—145
Patrick Reed 70-75—145
Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71—146
Matt Wallace 74-72—146
Louis Oosthuizen 76-70—146
Jim Herman 76-70—146
Joaquin Niemann 75-71—146
Webb Simpson 70-76—146
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-76—146
Jason Kokrak 71-76—147
Francesco Molinari 74-73—147
Billy Horschel 76-71—147
Phil Mickelson 75-72—147
Adam Scott 74-73—147
Sebastian Munoz 74-73—147
Ian Poulter 74-73—147
Paul Casey 73-74—147
The following players missed the cut
Jimmy Walker 75-73—148
Matt Kuchar 78-70—148
Max Homa 74-74—148
Sergio Garcia 76-72—148
Daniel Berger 75-73—148
Mike Weir 78-71—149
Lanto Griffin 76-73—149
Danny Willett 76-73—149
Kevin Kisner 72-77—149
Brooks Koepka 74-75—149
Dustin Johnson 74-75—149
Lee Westwood 78-71—149
C.T. Pan 79-71—150
Dylan Frittelli 76-74—150
Robert Streb 75-75—150
Rory McIlroy 76-74—150
Victor Perez 78-73—151
Zach Johnson 77-74—151
Bernhard Langer 74-77—151
Brian Gay 78-74—152
Charles Osborne 76-76—152
Patrick Cantlay 79-73—152
Carlos Ortiz 82-71—153
Ian Woosnam 76-77—153
Jason Day 77-76—153
Joe Long 82-72—154
Hudson Swafford 73-83—156
Sandy Lyle 81-75—156
Fred Couples 79-78—157
Sungjae Im 77-80—157
Vijay Singh 79-80—159
Tyler Strafaci 80-81—161
Larry Mize 84-79—163
Matthew Wolff 76-DQ

