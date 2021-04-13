CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Pérez to remain Real Madrid president until 2025

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 11:33 AM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will remain in charge of the club until 2025.

The club said Tuesday he was named for a sixth term as president. He was the sole candidate.

Pérez’s first stint as president was from 2000-06. He has now been in charge since 2009.

Under his command, Madrid has won 26 soccer titles, including five European Cups and five Club World Cups.

