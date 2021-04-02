CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Panthers host the Blue Jackets after overtime victory

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 3:05 AM

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-16-8, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (24-9-4, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Panthers took down Detroit 3-2 in overtime.

The Panthers are 24-9-4 in division play. Florida averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the league. MacKenzie Weegar leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 14-16-8 against the rest of their division. Columbus averages 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Scott Harrington leads the team averaging 0.3.

In their last meeting on March 11, Florida won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with 17 goals and has 32 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Michael Del Zotto leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-seven in 35 games this season. Zach Werenski has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (upper body), Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (undisclosed), Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

