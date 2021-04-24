CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Osorio scores in 83rd,…

Osorio scores in 83rd, Toronto ties Whitecaps 2-2

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Osorio tied it in the 83rd minute and Toronto tied the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 on Saturday.

Osorio was between the penalty spot and the 6-yard box when Andy Rose’s clearance attempt hit Whitecaps teammate Michael Baldisimo in the face and dropped to Osorio, who quickly turned it at goal. Maxime Crépeau deflected the shot high in the air and scrambled back, making a futile attempt to swat it to safety.

Rose gave the Whitecaps (1-0-1) a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute with a header on Cristián Gutiérrez’s free kick. Lucas Cavallini drew a penalty for Vancouver in the 54th minute and Cristian Dájome converted from the spot a minute later to tie it at 1.

Luke Singh opened the scoring for Toronto (0-1-1), tapping in the deflection of Omar Gonzalez’s header in the seventh minute.

The game counted as a home match for Toronto.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up