Olympian Richards-Ross joins Kentucky Derby coverage on NBC

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 9:34 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross will provide fashion and lifestyle commentary for the Kentucky Derby on NBC on May 1.

The network is announcing her addition to its coverage Tuesday morning. Richards-Ross won gold in the 400 meters at the 2012 London Olympics and holds the U.S. record at that distance.

She has never attended the Kentucky Derby until now. Fans are returning to Churchill Downs in a limited capacity after the 2020 Triple Crown was run in front of empty grandstands in Louisville, Baltimore and New York.

Richards-Ross, who won her other three Olympic golds in the 4x400m relay, hosts a weekly lifestyle show on Fox.

