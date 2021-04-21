CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 9:05 PM

All Times Eastern
EAST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Gotham FC 2 2 0 0 5 3 6
North Carolina 2 1 0 1 6 6 3
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Orlando 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Louisville 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
WEST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portland 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Houston 1 0 2 0 0 0 2
Chicago 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
OL Reign 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Friday, April 9

Houston 0, Chicago 0

Portland 2, Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 10

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Louisville 2, Orlando 2

Wednesday, April 14

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0

Thursday, April 15

Washington 1, Louisville 0

Portland 1, Chicago 0

Friday, April 16

Houston 0, OL Reign 0

Tuesday, April 20

Gotham FC 4, North Carolina 3

Wednesday, April 21

Kansas City 1 Chicago 1

Orlando 1, Washington 0

OL Reign at Portland, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 26

North Carolina at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 27

Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Orlando at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Louisville at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 3

OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

