NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EAST
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Gotham FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Orlando
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|WEST
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Houston
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|OL Reign
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Friday, April 9
Houston 0, Chicago 0
Portland 2, Kansas City 1
|Saturday, April 10
North Carolina 3, Washington 2
Louisville 2, Orlando 2
|Wednesday, April 14
Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0
|Thursday, April 15
Washington 1, Louisville 0
Portland 1, Chicago 0
|Friday, April 16
Houston 0, OL Reign 0
|Tuesday, April 20
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 21
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Monday, April 26
North Carolina at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday, April 27
Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, May 1
Orlando at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 2
Louisville at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
|Monday, May 3
OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
