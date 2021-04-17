NHRA DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Sunday At The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas Sunday’s first-round pairing based on results in qualifying, which…

Sunday’s first-round pairing based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 3.732 seconds, 325.53 mph vs. Bye vs. vs. 8. Antron Brown, 3.808, 314.83 vs. 9. Justin Ashley, 3.821, 301.20; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.741, 328.94 vs. 15. Cameron Ferre, 6.305, 107.62 vs. 7. Leah Pruett, 3.800, 312.13 vs. 10. Greg Carrillo, 3.827, 321.04; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.743, 314.83 vs. 14. Rob Passey, 5.968, 117.96 vs. 6. Shawn Langdon, 3.785, 310.05 vs. 11. Troy Buff, 3.849, 299.66; 4. Clay Millican, 3.759, 323.12 vs. 13. Todd Paton, 5.272, 134.90 vs. 5. Billy Torrence, 3.769, 326.56 vs. 12. Jim Maroney, 4.014, 305.98.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.882, 331.85 vs. 16. Jonnie Lindberg, Ford Mustang, 4.384, 288.58 vs. 8. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.960, 323.50 vs. 9. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.980, 325.14; 2. John Force, Camaro, 3.898, 330.72 vs. 15. Chris Morel, Charger, 4.183, 270.21 vs. 7. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.946, 325.22 vs. 10. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.996, 317.94; 3. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.912, 321.04 vs. 14. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.159, 299.06 vs. 6. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.929, 324.05 vs. 11. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.998, 314.24; 4. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.919, 323.89 vs. 13. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.097, 269.94 vs. 5. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.923, 329.10 vs. 12. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.090, 308.71. Did Not Qualify: 17. Jeff Diehl, 4.525, 202.58; 18. Alex Miladinovich, 4.821, 189.60; 19. Steven Densham, 14.954, 889.91.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.638, 205.85 vs. 16. Fernando Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.725, 203.95 vs. 8. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.667, 205.94 vs. 9. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.671, 205.66; 2. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.650, 205.01 vs. 15. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.715, 204.51 vs. 7. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.662, 205.26 vs. 10. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.676, 205.41; 3. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.651, 205.38 vs. 14. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.697, 204.76 vs. 6. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.659, 206.29 vs. 11. Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.679, 204.91; 4. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.655, 205.63 vs. 13. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.693, 205.07 vs. 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.656, 204.91 vs. 12. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.680, 206.26. Did Not Qualify: 17. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 6.735, 203.86; 18. Alan Prusiensky, 6.780, 205.38.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.890, 196.59 vs. Bye vs. vs. 8. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.980, 192.74 vs. 9. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 7.034, 191.81; 2. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.909, 195.51 vs. Bye vs. vs. 7. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.953, 193.68 vs. 10. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.074, 190.03; 3. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.935, 192.77 vs. Bye vs. vs. 6. Chip Ellis, Harley-Davidson, 6.949, 193.54 vs. 11. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 7.134, 189.68; 4. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.939, 195.17 vs. 13. David Barron, EBR, broke vs. 5. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.946, 193.65 vs. 12. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 7.399, 179.18.

