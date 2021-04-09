NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL
|At Webster Bank Arena
|Bridgeport, Conn.
|First Round
|Friday, March 26
Bemidji St. 6, Wisconsin 3
UMass 5, Lake Superior St. 1
|Championship
|Saturday, March 27
UMass, 4 Bemidji St. 0
|FARGO REGIONAL
|At Scheels Arena
|Fargo, N.D.
|First Round
|Friday, March 26
Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan, no contest
North Dakota 5, American International 1
|Championship
|Saturday, March 27
Minn. Duluth 3, North Dakota 2, 5OT
|ALBANY REGIONAL
|At Times Union Center
|Albany, N.Y.
|First Round
|Saturday, March 27
Boston College vs. Notre Dame, no contest
St. Cloud St. 6, vs. Boston U. 2
|Championship
|Sunday, March 28
St. Cloud St. 4, Boston College 1
|LOVELAND REGIONAL
|First Round
|At Budweiser Events Center
|Loveland, Colo.
|First Round
|Saturday, March 27
Minnesota St. 4, Quinnipiac 3, OT
Minnesota 7, Omaha 2
|Championship
|Sunday, March 28
Minnesota St. 4, Minnesota 0
|FROZEN FOUR
|At PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh
|National Semifinals
|Thursday, April 8
St. Cloud St. 5, Minnesota St. 4
UMass 3, Minn. Duluth 2, OT
|National Championship
|Saturday, April 10
St. Cloud St. vs. UMass, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.