NCAA baseball, softball regional hosts to be predetermined

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 11:38 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I baseball and softball tournaments will have predetermined sites for regionals and super regionals as a safeguard against COVID-19.

In a recent memo to Division I baseball and softball administrators, NCAA sports directors said schools are invited to bid to be among 16 regional hosts in each sport. Those sites will be announced the week of April 26 for softball and the week of May 10 for baseball.

Eight super-regional sites will be selected from among the 16 regional sites.

Traditionally, regionals are awarded to the top 16 seeds announced the day before the 64-team tournament fields are announced. The eight highest advancing seeds typically host super regionals.

The rationale for predetermining sites, according to the memo, is that additional time is needed to prepare them for COVID-19 testing procedures.

The eight super regional winners in softball will play in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City beginning June 3. The eight advancing baseball teams play in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 19.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

