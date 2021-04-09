Nashville takes on Tampa Bay, aims for 4th straight victory

Tampa Bay Lightning (27-11-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-18-1, fourth in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee;…

Tampa Bay Lightning (27-11-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-18-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville heads into a matchup against Tampa Bay as winners of three games in a row.

The Predators are 22-18-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Lightning are 27-11-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on March 15, Nashville won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 29 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists. Mikael Granlund has five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 37 points, scoring seven goals and adding 30 assists. Ross Colton has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 9-1-0, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .950 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Dante Fabbro: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper body), Eeli Tolvanen: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.