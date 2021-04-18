NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck ToyotaCare 250 Results

Saturday At Richmond Raceway Richmond, Va. Lap length: 0.75 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (18) John H. Nemechek, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (18) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 250 laps, 59 points.

2. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 250, 0.

3. (30) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 250, 34.

4. (23) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 250, 34.

5. (19) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 250, 32.

6. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 250, 37.

7. (1) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 250, 45.

8. (3) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 250, 48.

9. (40) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

10. (2) Austin Hill, Toyota, 250, 40.

11. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 250, 26.

12. (13) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 250, 30.

13. (4) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 250, 25.

14. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250, 28.

15. (29) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 250, 26.

16. (25) Spencer Davis, Ford, 250, 21.

17. (14) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 250, 20.

18. (7) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 250, 19.

19. (10) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 250, 18.

20. (28) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 250, 17.

21. (34) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

22. (27) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 250, 15.

23. (5) Raphael Lessard, Chevrolet, 249, 22.

24. (11) Tanner Gray, Ford, 249, 13.

25. (31) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 248, 12.

26. (36) Jett Noland, Chevrolet, 247, 11.

27. (26) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 247, 10.

28. (15) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 245, 9.

29. (39) Ryan Reed, Chevrolet, 245, 8.

30. (32) Keith McGee, Chevrolet, 244, 7.

31. (21) Cory Roper, Ford, 243, 6.

32. (38) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 240, 5.

33. (37) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 240, 4.

34. (35) Howie DiSavino III, Chevrolet, 221, 3.

35. (22) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, accident, 212, 2.

36. (20) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, accident, 195, 1.

37. (17) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, handling, 186, 1.

38. (33) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, garage, 168, 1.

39. (24) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, accident, 82, 1.

40. (16) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, reargear, 44, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 77.075 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 25 minutes, 58 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.307 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 79 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Rhodes 0-2; G.Enfinger 3-73; K.Busch 74-99; J.Nemechek 100-144; B.Rhodes 145; J.Nemechek 146-197; B.Rhodes 198; M.Crafton 199-209; C.Smith 210-233; J.Nemechek 234-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 3 times for 114 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 71 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 26 laps; C.Smith, 1 time for 24 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 11 laps; B.Rhodes, 3 times for 4 laps.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 2; B.Rhodes, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 270; 2. B.Rhodes, 250; 3. S.Creed, 216; 4. A.Hill, 196; 5. M.Crafton, 190; 6. S.Friesen, 183; 7. G.Enfinger, 179; 8. Z.Smith, 165; 9. T.Gilliland, 164; 10. J.Sauter, 141; 11. C.Hocevar, 139; 12. C.Smith, 129; 13. A.Self, 129; 14. R.Lessard, 121; 15. B.Moffitt, 102; 16. T.Gray, 100.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

