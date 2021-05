Mutua Madrid Open Results

Thursday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,549,105 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Thursday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,549,105

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, def. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Andorra, 6-4, 6-0.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 2-3, ret.

Johanna Konta (15), Britain, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-2.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-5.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (14), Poland, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-4, 6-1.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-0, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic (8), Switzerland, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Zhang Shuai and Xu Yifan (7), China, def. Nicole Melichar and Coco Gauff, United States, 7-5, 7-5.

Zheng Saisai, China, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

