Montreal hosts Winnipeg after Perry’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (23-13-3, third in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-10-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Corey Perry scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens are 17-10-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks ninth in the Nhl with 33.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Jets are 23-13-3 against North Division teams. Winnipeg is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mark Scheifele with 0.8.

In their last meeting on March 17, Winnipeg won 4-3. Kyle Connor scored two goals for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Edmundson leads the Canadiens with a plus-30 in 36 games this season. Tyler Toffoli has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Connor leads the Jets with 18 goals and has 37 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

