CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Montreal hosts Winnipeg after…

Montreal hosts Winnipeg after Perry’s 2-goal game

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Winnipeg Jets (23-13-3, third in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-10-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Corey Perry scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens are 17-10-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks ninth in the Nhl with 33.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Jets are 23-13-3 against North Division teams. Winnipeg is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mark Scheifele with 0.8.

In their last meeting on March 17, Winnipeg won 4-3. Kyle Connor scored two goals for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Edmundson leads the Canadiens with a plus-30 in 36 games this season. Tyler Toffoli has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Connor leads the Jets with 18 goals and has 37 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

HHS QSMO sees $6B more in grants handled through shared solutions this year

DoD will release document highlighting military needs in 5G, software and data this spring

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up