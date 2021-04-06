CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Monaco advances on penalties against Metz in French Cup

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 4:03 PM

Monaco reached the French Cup quarterfinals after winning a penalty shootout 5-4 following a goalless draw with Metz on Tuesday.

Four days after routing the northeastern team 4-0 in the league, Monaco could not replicate its form but managed to advance following a flawless shootout. Metz midfielder Habib Maiga fluffed his penalty kick, sending the ball over the bar.

Metz created a couple of good chances toward the end of the second half and Monaco forward Stevan Jovetic struck the crossbar in the 81st minute for the hosts.

Monaco, which has lost only once in its past 16 league games, extended its good run after claiming third place in the league standings to keep pressure on leader Lille and second-placed PSG in the title race.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

