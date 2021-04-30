MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, April 25 Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 5 Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 2 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 2 Cecilio Dominguez, ATX…

Through Sunday, April 25

Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 5 Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 2 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 2 Cecilio Dominguez, ATX 2 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 2 Anderson Julio, RSL 2 Jesus Medina, NYC 2 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 2 Luka Stojanovic, CHI 2 Mason Toye, MTL 2 Assists Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL 2 Cristian Gutierrez, VAN 2 Randall Leal, NSH 2 Rubio Rubin, RSL 2 Boris Sekulic, CHI 2

52 players tied with 1

___

Shots Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11 Robert Beric, CHI 10 Robin Lod, MIN 10 Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 9 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 9 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 9 Michael Barrios, COL 8 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 8 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 8 Randall Leal, NSH 8

___

Shots on Goal Randall Leal, NSH 7 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 7 Javier Hernandez, LA 6 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 6 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 5 Michael Barrios, COL 4 Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 4 Jesus Medina, NYC 4 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 4

11 players tied with 3

___

Cautions Xavier Arreaga, SEA 2 Michael Bradley, TOR 2 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 2 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 2 Alex Muyl, NSH 2 Eric Remedi, SJ 2

75 players tied with 1

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Xavier Arreaga, SEA 2 0 2 Michael Bradley, TOR 2 0 2 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 2 0 2 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 2 0 2 Alex Muyl, NSH 2 0 2 Eric Remedi, SJ 2 0 2

77 players tied with 1

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Eloy Room, CLB 0.00 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.50 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50 Brad Guzan, ATL 0.50 Pablo Sisniega, LFC 0.50 Jeff Attinella, POR 0.88 Andre Blake, PHI 1.00 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.00 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00 David Ochoa, RSL 1.00 John Pulskamp, KC 1.00 Chris Seitz, DC 1.00 Matt Turner, NE 1.00

___

Shutouts Andre Blake, PHI 1 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1 Stefan Frei, SEA 1 Pedro Gallese, ORL 1 Brad Guzan, ATL 1 Sean Johnson, NYC 1 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 1 Eloy Room, CLB 1 Pablo Sisniega, LFC 1 Matt Turner, NE 1 William Yarbrough, COL 1

___

Saves Brad Stuver, ATX 12 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 11 Jonathan Bond, LA 10 Brad Guzan, ATL 8 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 8 William Yarbrough, COL 8 Andre Blake, PHI 7 Clement Diop, MTL 7 Stefan Frei, SEA 7 Pedro Gallese, ORL 7 Sean Johnson, NYC 7 Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 7 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 7

___

