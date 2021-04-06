McDavid and the Oilers visit the Senators

Edmonton Oilers (23-14-2, third in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-22-4, seventh in the North Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday,…

Edmonton Oilers (23-14-2, third in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-22-4, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Ottawa. He’s first in the league with 64 points, scoring 22 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Senators are 13-22-4 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

The Oilers are 23-14-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton has scored 127 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. McDavid leads the team with 22.

In their last meeting on March 12, Edmonton won 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 19 assists and has 23 points this season. Connor Brown has four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

McDavid has 64 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Oilers. Darnell Nurse has five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Colin White: day to day (upper body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.