CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Maurer helps FC Dallas…

Maurer helps FC Dallas to 0-0 tie against Colorado

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 10:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jimmy Maurer made six saves to help FC Dallas secure a point in a 0-0 tie with the Colorado Rapids in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.

It’s the 12th consecutive year Dallas has earned at least a point in its season-opening contest — with seven wins and five draws. Dallas hasn’t lost an opener since 2009, when the Chicago Fire won 3-1.

Maurer’s last big save of the night came late in the game when he denied former teammate Michael Barrios, who took a pass running down the right. Maurer closed on the rushing Barrios and got wide to deflect the ball out of play.

Maurer led all MLS goalkeepers last year with the lowest goals against average and posted seven shutouts.

William Yarbrough made four saves for the Rapids.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up