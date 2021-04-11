MATCHDAY: West Brom continues fight for EPL survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday: ENGLAND West Bromwich Albion’s stunning 5-2 win at Chelsea last…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

West Bromwich Albion’s stunning 5-2 win at Chelsea last weekend will count for nothing if the next-to-last team in the Premier League doesn’t beat Southampton. Host West Brom is 11 points from safety with eight matches remaining and has a game in hand on 17th-place Newcastle. Southampton is looking to maintain momentum from a comeback win over Burnley ahead of an FA Cup semifinal against Leicester. Brighton, which is level on points with Newcastle, hosts an Everton side still thinking of a top-four finish. Everton has been stronger away from Goodison Park. The Toffees have taken 18 points from 15 home games and 29 from their 14 away fixtures.

SPAIN

Sevilla visits Celta Vigo aiming to take another step toward locking up a fourth-place finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League. Sevilla is in good form after beating Atlético Madrid last round, but the Andalusian side has lost in its last three visits to Celta on Spain’s northwestern coast. Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri is doubtful for the game due to a muscle issue. Celta is in 10th place.

ITALY

Manuel Locatelli, Sassuolo’s standout midfielder, is due to return for a visit to relegation-threatened Benevento. He has been held out of the last two matches for precautionary reasons following a series of positive COVID-19 cases on Italy’s national team. Sassuolo could also have back key goalscorer Domenico Berardi, who was injured while on international duty. Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi will be facing his former club, the Serie B champion coached by former World Cup winner Filippo Inzaghi.

GERMANY

Bayer Leverkusen needs a winning run and a big dose of luck if it’s to secure Champions League soccer for next season. Ahead of facing Hoffenheim, Leverkusen is 10 points off fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt with one game in hand. The more immediate concern is guarding its Europa League spot from chasing Union Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Hoffenheim is 12th after a disappointing season and will be keen to extend its four-point cushion to the relegation playoff place.

