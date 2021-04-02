CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Masters, Yardage and Par

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 8:14 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Yardage and par at Augusta National Golf Club, site of the 85th Masters Tournament to be played April 8-11:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 445
2 5 575
3 4 350
4 3 240
5 4 495
6 3 180
7 4 450
8 5 570
9 4 460
Out 36 3765
10 4 495
11 4 505
12 3 155
13 5 510
14 4 440
15 5 530
16 3 170
17 4 440
18 4 465
In 36 3710
Total 72 7475

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

