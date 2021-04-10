CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Masters Leaders Cards

Masters Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 8:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Third Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Hideki Matsuyama 454 343 354-35
Xander Schauffele 444 253 544-35
Marc Leishman 444 343 544-35
Justin Rose 344 453 454-36
Will Zalatoris 453 443 544-36

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—216
Hideki Matsuyama 432 543 234-30-65—205
Xander Schauffele 443 443 344-33-68—209
Marc Leishman 543 444 344-35-70—209
Justin Rose 442 545 444-36-72—209
Will Zalatoris 343 644 344-35-71—209

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up