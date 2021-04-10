Masters Leaders Cards

Saturday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72 Third Round Par out 454 343 454-36 Hideki…

Saturday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72 Third Round Par out 454 343 454-36 Hideki Matsuyama 454 343 354-35 Xander Schauffele 444 253 544-35 Marc Leishman 444 343 544-35 Justin Rose 344 453 454-36 Will Zalatoris 453 443 544-36

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—216 Hideki Matsuyama 432 543 234-30-65—205 Xander Schauffele 443 443 344-33-68—209 Marc Leishman 543 444 344-35-70—209 Justin Rose 442 545 444-36-72—209 Will Zalatoris 343 644 344-35-71—209

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.