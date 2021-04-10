Masters Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Hideki Matsuyama
|454
|343
|354-35
|Xander Schauffele
|444
|253
|544-35
|Marc Leishman
|444
|343
|544-35
|Justin Rose
|344
|453
|454-36
|Will Zalatoris
|453
|443
|544-36
___
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72—216
|Hideki Matsuyama
|432
|543
|234-30-65—205
|Xander Schauffele
|443
|443
|344-33-68—209
|Marc Leishman
|543
|444
|344-35-70—209
|Justin Rose
|442
|545
|444-36-72—209
|Will Zalatoris
|343
|644
|344-35-71—209
