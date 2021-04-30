Marseille secures draw but drops points for Europa League

PARIS (AP) — Marseille scored a late equalizer to draw with Strasbourg 1-1 at home but dropped points in the…

PARIS (AP) — Marseille scored a late equalizer to draw with Strasbourg 1-1 at home but dropped points in the French league chase for a Europa League spot on Friday.

Striker Dario Benedetto came off the bench to head home Luis Henrique’s cross from the left in the 86th minute, as sixth-placed Marseille moved level on points with Lens in fifth and the Europa League spot.

Lens remained ahead on goal difference but that could change since it visits second-placed Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Marseille went close in the 17th when Florian Thauvin’s corner was met by defender Leonardo Balerdi, but his close-range shot was saved by goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Marseille goalie Steve Mandanda made two saves from midfielder Dimitri Lienard in the second half, but he was powerless to stop central defender Stefan Mitrovic from heading in Lienard’s 74th-minute corner.

