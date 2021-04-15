CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maple Leafs’ Matthews out for Jets game with injury

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 4:25 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews will miss Thursday night’s game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with an injury and is listed day to day.

When asked if it was a recurrence of a wrist injury from earlier in the season, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said: “It’s similar, but not the same.”

Keefe said the injury is not expected to keep Matthews out for long.

Matthews stepped on the ice for the morning skate, but left before the session began.

Matthews leads the NHL with 32 goals and is tied for fourth in league scoring with 53 points.

The North Division-leading Leafs are five points ahead of the second-place Jets.

Toronto has lost two in a row.

