Mandžukić gives March salary to charity after not playing

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 11:47 AM

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Mario Mandžukić has donated his March salary to charity because he was out injured for the entire month.

Mandžukić has played only 158 minutes for Milan since joining in January. The 34-year-old Croatian missed all of March with a muscle injury.

Milan president Paolo Scaroni said the money would go to Fondazione Milan — the club’s charity that helps youngsters.

“It’s an exceptional gesture which demonstrates the ethics and professionalism of Mario Mandžukić and his respect for Milan,” Scaroni said Friday. “The club will thus have the opportunity to further support the Fondazione Milan for projects in favor of young people in conditions of socio-economic and educational fragility, in which sport is a tool for social inclusion.”

