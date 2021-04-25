AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .414; Trout, Los Angeles, .393; Martinez, Boston, .370; Bogaerts, Boston, .366; Mullins, Baltimore, .346; Guerrero Jr.,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .414; Trout, Los Angeles, .393; Martinez, Boston, .370; Bogaerts, Boston, .366; Mullins, Baltimore, .346; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .338; Brantley, Houston, .333; Gurriel, Houston, .333; Verdugo, Boston, .325; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .324.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 23; Martinez, Boston, 19; France, Seattle, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Verdugo, Boston, 17; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16; Eaton, Chicago, 15; K.Hernández, Boston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; 5 tied at 14.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 21; Seager, Seattle, 19; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; N.Lowe, Texas, 18; Olson, Oakland, 17; Lowrie, Oakland, 17; J.Abreu, Chicago, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; C.Santana, Kansas City, 16; Grichuk, Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; Franco, Baltimore, 16.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 30; Martinez, Boston, 30; Mercedes, Chicago, 29; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26; France, Seattle, 25; Gurriel, Houston, 25; Robert, Chicago, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 24; Solak, Texas, 24.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; France, Seattle, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Arroyo, Boston, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6; Verdugo, Boston, 6.

TRIPLES_Alberto, Kansas City, 2; Baddoo, Detroit, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; 12 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Semien, Toronto, 5; Benintendi, Kansas City, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Straw, Houston, 4.

PITCHING_Matz, Toronto, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 3-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-2; 6 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.39; Means, Baltimore, 1.50; Cole, New York, 1.71; Boyd, Detroit, 1.82; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Gibson, Texas, 2.31; Matz, Toronto, 2.31; Civale, Cleveland, 2.42; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.42; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.48.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 57; Cole, New York, 50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 46; Bundy, Los Angeles, 34; Berríos, Minnesota, 30; Heaney, Los Angeles, 29; Luzardo, Oakland, 29; Means, Baltimore, 29; Bassitt, Oakland, 27; Duffy, Kansas City, 27; Eovaldi, Boston, 27; Kopech, Chicago, 27; Lynn, Chicago, 27.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.