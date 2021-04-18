CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 3:36 PM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .415; Cruz, Minnesota, .390; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .389; Bogaerts, Boston, .386; Trout, Los Angeles, .386; Martinez, Boston, .364; Gurriel, Houston, .358; Mullins, Baltimore, .355; Walsh, Los Angeles, .341; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .340.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 18; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Eaton, Chicago, 12; France, Seattle, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 11.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 18; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Stanton, New York, 12; Mercedes, Chicago, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Seager, Seattle, 12.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22; Mercedes, Chicago, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Martinez, Boston, 20; Gurriel, Houston, 19; Candelario, Detroit, 18; France, Seattle, 18; Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Robert, Chicago, 18.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Arroyo, Boston, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Brantley, Houston, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Benintendi, Kansas City, 3; Bichette, Toronto, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; 17 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Gibson, Texas, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; Rodón, Chicago, 2-0; Duffy, Kansas City, 2-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 2-0; C.Valdez, Baltimore, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Misiewicz, Seattle, 2-0.

ERA_Rodón, Chicago, 0.00; Dunning, Texas, 0.60; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.73; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.00; Matz, Toronto, 1.47; Means, Baltimore, 1.52; Cole, New York, 1.82; Ryu, Toronto, 1.90; Boyd, Detroit, 2.03.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 48; Cole, New York, 39; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 36; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Berríos, Minnesota, 25; Means, Baltimore, 23; Bundy, Los Angeles, 22; Wacha, Tampa Bay, 20; 6 tied at 19.

