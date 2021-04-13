AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .485; Buxton, Minnesota, .469; Cruz, Minnesota, .444; Mullins, Baltimore, .442; Martinez, Boston, .425; Gurriel, Houston, .410;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .485; Buxton, Minnesota, .469; Cruz, Minnesota, .444; Mullins, Baltimore, .442; Martinez, Boston, .425; Gurriel, Houston, .410; Merrifield, Kansas City, .389; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .378; Trout, Los Angeles, .368; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .364.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 13; Altuve, Houston, 11; Eaton, Chicago, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Bichette, Toronto, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Lowrie, Oakland, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Verdugo, Boston, 9.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Baddoo, Detroit, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Eaton, Chicago, 10; Grichuk, Toronto, 10; Seager, Seattle, 10.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Martinez, Boston, 17; Gurriel, Houston, 16; Mercedes, Chicago, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; Buxton, Minnesota, 15; Altuve, Houston, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; 11 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Baddoo, Detroit, 1; Brantley, Houston, 1; Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; M.Chapman, Oakland, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; McKenna, Baltimore, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1; El.White, Texas, 1.

HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; Semien, Toronto, 4.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; 13 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Cole, New York, 2-0; Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Gibson, Texas, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Duffy, Kansas City, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; C.Valdez, Baltimore, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.46; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.75; Mize, Detroit, 0.82; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.39; Eovaldi, Boston, 1.46; Matz, Toronto, 1.46; Cole, New York, 1.47; Berríos, Minnesota, 1.54; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.64.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 35; Cole, New York, 29; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 29; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Bundy, Los Angeles, 22; Berríos, Minnesota, 20; Ryu, Toronto, 19; Cobb, Los Angeles, 17; Lynn, Chicago, 17; Kikuchi, Seattle, 16.

