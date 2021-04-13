CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .485; Buxton, Minnesota, .469; Cruz, Minnesota, .444; Mullins, Baltimore, .442; Martinez, Boston, .425; Gurriel, Houston, .410; Merrifield, Kansas City, .389; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .378; Trout, Los Angeles, .368; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .364.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 13; Altuve, Houston, 11; Eaton, Chicago, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Bichette, Toronto, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Lowrie, Oakland, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Verdugo, Boston, 9.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Baddoo, Detroit, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Eaton, Chicago, 10; Grichuk, Toronto, 10; Seager, Seattle, 10.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Martinez, Boston, 17; Gurriel, Houston, 16; Mercedes, Chicago, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; Buxton, Minnesota, 15; Altuve, Houston, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; 11 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Baddoo, Detroit, 1; Brantley, Houston, 1; Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; M.Chapman, Oakland, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; McKenna, Baltimore, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1; El.White, Texas, 1.

HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; Semien, Toronto, 4.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; 13 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Cole, New York, 2-0; Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Gibson, Texas, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Duffy, Kansas City, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; C.Valdez, Baltimore, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.46; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.75; Mize, Detroit, 0.82; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.39; Eovaldi, Boston, 1.46; Matz, Toronto, 1.46; Cole, New York, 1.47; Berríos, Minnesota, 1.54; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.64.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 35; Cole, New York, 29; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 29; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Bundy, Los Angeles, 22; Berríos, Minnesota, 20; Ryu, Toronto, 19; Cobb, Los Angeles, 17; Lynn, Chicago, 17; Kikuchi, Seattle, 16.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

COVID-19 successes set new expectations for federal acquisition community

Agencies on deadline to enroll security clearance holders in continuous vetting

Lawmakers ask FEMA how to avoid future communication breakdowns during disasters

Military exchanges open to DoD civilian employees, retirees next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up