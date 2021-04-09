AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .556; Vázquez, Boston, .458; Simmons, Minnesota, .450; Mullins, Baltimore, .448; Martinez, Boston, .433; Cruz, Minnesota, .429;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .556; Vázquez, Boston, .458; Simmons, Minnesota, .450; Mullins, Baltimore, .448; Martinez, Boston, .433; Cruz, Minnesota, .429; Trout, Los Angeles, .429; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .391; Arraez, Minnesota, .381; Bogaerts, Boston, .375; Merrifield, Kansas City, .375; Ramírez, Cleveland, .375; Walsh, Los Angeles, .375.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 10; Canha, Oakland, 8; Eaton, Chicago, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Vázquez, Boston, 7; 10 tied at 6.

RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Martinez, Boston, 12; Tucker, Houston, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Walsh, Los Angeles, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Baddoo, Detroit, 7; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Stanton, New York, 7; Mercedes, Chicago, 7.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 15; Martinez, Boston, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Correa, Houston, 11; Vázquez, Boston, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 10; Gurriel, Houston, 10; 14 tied at 9.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Brantley, Houston, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4; 12 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 1; Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Ramos, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Walsh, Los Angeles, 3; N.Lowe, Texas, 3; Trout, Los Angeles, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; Semien, Toronto, 3.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 4; Gonzalez, Boston, 2; Hamilton, Chicago, 2; Moore, Seattle, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Semien, Toronto, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; Vázquez, Boston, 2; 16 tied at 1.

PITCHING_Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Petit, Oakland, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; 18 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; M.King, New York, 0.00; Lynn, Chicago, 0.00; Montgomery, New York, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.75; Means, Baltimore, 0.77; Greinke, Houston, 1.39; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.39; Cole, New York, 1.46; Eovaldi, Boston, 1.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 24; Cole, New York, 21; Berríos, Minnesota, 20; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Lynn, Chicago, 17; Bundy, Los Angeles, 16; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 15; Luzardo, Oakland, 14; Heaney, Los Angeles, 13; McCullers Jr., Houston, 13.

