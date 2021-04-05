CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 5:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .667; Mullins, Baltimore, .588; Arraez, Minnesota, .538; Martinez, Boston, .533; Gurriel, Houston, .500; Merrifield, Kansas City, .500; Bregman, Houston, .471; Grichuk, Toronto, .462; Severino, Baltimore, .455; Vázquez, Boston, .455.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 9; Brantley, Houston, 5; Canha, Oakland, 5; Dahl, Texas, 5; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 5; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Simmons, Minnesota, 5; 14 tied at 4.

RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Tucker, Houston, 8; Walsh, Los Angeles, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Gurriel, Houston, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Bregman, Houston, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Arraez, Minnesota, 7; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 7; 10 tied at 6.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 4; Alberto, Kansas City, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; Mercedes, Chicago, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 9 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Baddoo, Detroit, 2; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Cruz, Minnesota, 2; Walsh, Los Angeles, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Semien, Toronto, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2.

STOLEN BASES_Moore, Seattle, 2; Semien, Toronto, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; 16 tied at 1.

PITCHING_25 tied at 1-0.

ERA_24 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Berríos, Minnesota, 12; Bieber, Cleveland, 12; Kikuchi, Seattle, 10; Matz, Toronto, 9; Rodón, Chicago, 9; Cole, New York, 8; Giolito, Chicago, 8; Houck, Boston, 8; Kopech, Chicago, 8; Luzardo, Oakland, 8; Lyles, Texas, 8.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

GSA, DHS making big push to address shortcomings in contractor assessments

USPS earns 91% approval in IG survey despite pandemic challenges

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up