MacKinnon and Colorado take on Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (19-18-5, fifth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (28-9-4, first in the West Division) Denver; Monday, 9…

Arizona Coyotes (19-18-5, fifth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (28-9-4, first in the West Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado square off against Arizona. MacKinnon ranks sixth in the NHL with 50 points, scoring 16 goals and totaling 34 assists.

The Avalanche are 28-9-4 against opponents in the West Division. Colorado averages 9.9 points per game to lead the Nhl, recording 3.6 goals and 6.4 assists per game.

The Coyotes are 19-18-5 in division play. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 26.2 shots per game.

In their last meeting on March 31, Colorado won 9-3. Joonas Donskoi scored a team-high three goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 23 goals, adding 25 assists and collecting 48 points. MacKinnon has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 15 goals and has 32 points. Alex Goligoski has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Patrik Nemeth: day to day (undisclosed), Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Logan O’Connor: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Coyotes: Jordan Gross: day to day (lower body), Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.