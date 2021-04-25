CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Leeds' exploits continue with…

Leeds’ exploits continue with scoreless draw vs Man United

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEEDS, England (AP) — Promoted Leeds continued its exploits against the Premier League’s “Big Six” on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

Leeds, which previously claimed a point against Liverpool after a 2-1 win at Manchester City, stretched its unbeaten run to six games as it moved ninth and atoned for a 6-2 loss to United in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December.

Man United’s team bus entered Elland Road with minimum fuss, in contrast to Monday night when angry Leeds fans hurled abuse at Liverpool’s squad in reaction to its part in plans to form the elite Super League.

In his program notes, Leeds director Angus Kinnear described the Super League plans as “deeply cynical,” “seditious” and “a betrayal of every true football supporter.”

United extended its unbeaten away run to 24 league games, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will hope to do better against Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal match on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up