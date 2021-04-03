Korn Ferry Tour Emerald Coast Classic Scores The Associated Press

Saturday At Sandestin Resort and Golf Course-Raven Course Destin, Fla. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 6,891; Par: 70 Third Round Andrew Novak 62-67-67_196 David Lipsky 68-64-67_199 Billy Kennerly 69-67-64_200 Stephan Jaeger 67-67-66_200 Seth Reeves 70-65-65_200 Josh Hart 66-67-68_201 Kevin Dougherty 67-70-65_202 Lee Hodges 70-65-68_203 Adam Svensson 67-66-70_203 Austin Smotherman 66-74-64_204 David Kocher 71-65-68_204 Paul Haley II 69-67-68_204 Garrett Osborn 70-66-68_204 Chad Ramey 69-66-69_204 Max McGreevy 71-70-64_205 Erik Barnes 74-65-66_205 Ben Kohles 71-67-67_205 Joshua Creel 73-64-68_205 Brandon Crick 68-69-68_205 Wade Binfield 67-69-69_205 Nicolas Echavarria 67-69-69_205 Davis Riley 72-68-66_206 Mito Pereira 75-64-67_206 Rico Hoey 67-70-69_206 Taylor Montgomery 71-66-69_206 Trey Mullinax 70-71-66_207 Alex Chiarella 68-73-66_207 Wes Roach 69-72-66_207 Peyton White 71-69-67_207 Josh Teater 73-67-67_207 Andy Pope 70-69-68_207 Julián Etulain 72-67-68_207 Taylor Pendrith 69-67-71_207 Brett Drewitt 74-67-67_208 Tommy Gainey 69-72-67_208 Chase Wright 72-69-67_208 Ryan Ruffels 74-66-68_208 Matt Oshrine 73-67-68_208 Dylan Wu 71-68-69_208 Harrison Endycott 70-68-70_208 Steve Lewton 73-68-68_209 Taylor Moore 73-68-68_209 Harry Hall 72-69-68_209 Joey Garber 68-71-70_209 Scott Langley 71-66-72_209 Brett Stegmaier 72-69-69_210 Roberto Díaz 73-66-71_210 Brandon Harkins 67-72-71_210 Alex Prugh 68-71-71_210 Martin Piller 73-65-72_210 Brett Coletta 74-67-70_211 Steven Alker 67-74-70_211 John VanDerLaan 70-69-72_211 Steve LeBrun 71-68-72_211 Dan McCarthy 69-68-74_211 James Nicholas 73-68-71_212 KK Limbhasut 71-69-72_212 Ryan Sullivan 74-66-72_212 Stephen Franken 72-68-72_212 Greg Yates 69-70-73_212 Paul Barjon 74-67-72_213 Braden Thornberry 73-68-72_213 Brian Campbell 72-67-74_213 Steve Marino 69-72-73_214 Nick Hardy 72-69-73_214 Zecheng Dou 72-69-73_214 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.