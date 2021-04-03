Korn Ferry Tour Emerald Coast Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Sandestin Resort and Golf Course-Raven Course
|Destin, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,891; Par: 70
|Third Round
Andrew Novak 62-67-67_196
David Lipsky 68-64-67_199
Billy Kennerly 69-67-64_200
Stephan Jaeger 67-67-66_200
Seth Reeves 70-65-65_200
Josh Hart 66-67-68_201
Kevin Dougherty 67-70-65_202
Lee Hodges 70-65-68_203
Adam Svensson 67-66-70_203
Austin Smotherman 66-74-64_204
David Kocher 71-65-68_204
Paul Haley II 69-67-68_204
Garrett Osborn 70-66-68_204
Chad Ramey 69-66-69_204
Max McGreevy 71-70-64_205
Erik Barnes 74-65-66_205
Ben Kohles 71-67-67_205
Joshua Creel 73-64-68_205
Brandon Crick 68-69-68_205
Wade Binfield 67-69-69_205
Nicolas Echavarria 67-69-69_205
Davis Riley 72-68-66_206
Mito Pereira 75-64-67_206
Rico Hoey 67-70-69_206
Taylor Montgomery 71-66-69_206
Trey Mullinax 70-71-66_207
Alex Chiarella 68-73-66_207
Wes Roach 69-72-66_207
Peyton White 71-69-67_207
Josh Teater 73-67-67_207
Andy Pope 70-69-68_207
Julián Etulain 72-67-68_207
Taylor Pendrith 69-67-71_207
Brett Drewitt 74-67-67_208
Tommy Gainey 69-72-67_208
Chase Wright 72-69-67_208
Ryan Ruffels 74-66-68_208
Matt Oshrine 73-67-68_208
Dylan Wu 71-68-69_208
Harrison Endycott 70-68-70_208
Steve Lewton 73-68-68_209
Taylor Moore 73-68-68_209
Harry Hall 72-69-68_209
Joey Garber 68-71-70_209
Scott Langley 71-66-72_209
Brett Stegmaier 72-69-69_210
Roberto Díaz 73-66-71_210
Brandon Harkins 67-72-71_210
Alex Prugh 68-71-71_210
Martin Piller 73-65-72_210
Brett Coletta 74-67-70_211
Steven Alker 67-74-70_211
John VanDerLaan 70-69-72_211
Steve LeBrun 71-68-72_211
Dan McCarthy 69-68-74_211
James Nicholas 73-68-71_212
KK Limbhasut 71-69-72_212
Ryan Sullivan 74-66-72_212
Stephen Franken 72-68-72_212
Greg Yates 69-70-73_212
Paul Barjon 74-67-72_213
Braden Thornberry 73-68-72_213
Brian Campbell 72-67-74_213
Steve Marino 69-72-73_214
Nick Hardy 72-69-73_214
Zecheng Dou 72-69-73_214
