IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Results

Sunday
At Barber Motorsports Park
Leeds, Ala.
Lap length: 2.38 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.
2. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
3. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
4. (1) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
5. (16) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
6. (14) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
7. (18) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
8. (6) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
9. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
10. (7) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
11. (11) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
12. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
13. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
14. (12) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
15. (13) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
16. (10) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
17. (24) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.
18. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
19. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 87, Running.
20. (20) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 86, Running.
21. (22) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 62, Did not finish.
22. (9) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.
23. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.
24. (17) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.025 mph.
Time of Race: 01:52:53.0361.
Margin of Victory: 0.4016 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 8 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-17, Palou 18-30, Power 31-33, Bourdais 34-36, O’Ward 37-41, Palou 42-60, Power 61, Bourdais 62, Veekay 63, O’Ward 64, Palou 65.
Points: Palou 53, Power 41, Dixon 35, O’Ward 34, Bourdais 31, Veekay 29, Rahal 26, Ericsson 24, Rossi 22, Grosjean 20.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.