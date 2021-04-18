IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Results

Sunday At Barber Motorsports Park Leeds, Ala. Lap length: 2.38 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda,…

Sunday

At Barber Motorsports Park

Leeds, Ala.

Lap length: 2.38 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.

2. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

3. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

4. (1) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

5. (16) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

6. (14) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

7. (18) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

8. (6) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

9. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

10. (7) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

11. (11) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

12. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

13. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

14. (12) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

15. (13) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

16. (10) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

17. (24) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.

18. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

19. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 87, Running.

20. (20) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 86, Running.

21. (22) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 62, Did not finish.

22. (9) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.

23. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

24. (17) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.025 mph.

Time of Race: 01:52:53.0361.

Margin of Victory: 0.4016 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-17, Palou 18-30, Power 31-33, Bourdais 34-36, O’Ward 37-41, Palou 42-60, Power 61, Bourdais 62, Veekay 63, O’Ward 64, Palou 65.

Points: Palou 53, Power 41, Dixon 35, O’Ward 34, Bourdais 31, Veekay 29, Rahal 26, Ericsson 24, Rossi 22, Grosjean 20.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.