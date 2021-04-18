CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » IndyCar Honda Indy…

IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Results

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Barber Motorsports Park

Leeds, Ala.

Lap length: 2.38 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.

2. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

3. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

4. (1) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

5. (16) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

6. (14) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

7. (18) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

8. (6) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

9. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

10. (7) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

11. (11) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

12. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

13. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

14. (12) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

15. (13) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

16. (10) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

17. (24) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.

18. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

19. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 87, Running.

20. (20) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 86, Running.

21. (22) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 62, Did not finish.

22. (9) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 25, Did not finish.

23. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

24. (17) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.025 mph.

Time of Race: 01:52:53.0361.

Margin of Victory: 0.4016 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: O’Ward 1-17, Palou 18-30, Power 31-33, Bourdais 34-36, O’Ward 37-41, Palou 42-60, Power 61, Bourdais 62, Veekay 63, O’Ward 64, Palou 65.

Points: Palou 53, Power 41, Dixon 35, O’Ward 34, Bourdais 31, Veekay 29, Rahal 26, Ericsson 24, Rossi 22, Grosjean 20.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up