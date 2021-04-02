CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Huesca beats Levante 2-0,…

Huesca beats Levante 2-0, moves off bottom in Spain

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 6:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Huesca beat Levante 2-0 to move closer to breaking out of the relegation zone in the Spanish league on Friday.

Rafa Mir scored a goal in each half to end the visitors’ four-game winless streak and leave the team in 18th place, just a point from safety. Huesca began the match in last place.

Alavés, which faces Celta Vigo at home on Sunday, dropped to bottom in the 20-team standings. Alavés is immediately behind Eibar, which visits third-place Real Madrid on Saturday.

The first team outside the relegation zone is Elche, which hosts Real Betis on Sunday.

At the top, Atlético Madrid has a four-point lead over Barcelona. Atlético visits fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday, while Barcelona hosts Valladolid on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up