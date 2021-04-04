Huberdeau and Florida take on Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-17-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (25-9-4, second in the Central Division) Sunrise, Florida;…

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-17-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (25-9-4, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida hit the ice against Columbus. Huberdeau is 10th in the NHL with 42 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 28 assists.

The Panthers are 25-9-4 against division opponents. Florida is fourth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Carter Verhaeghe with 17.

The Blue Jackets are 14-17-8 against the rest of their division. Columbus averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Scott Harrington leads the team averaging 0.3.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with 17 goals and has 33 points. Huberdeau has 8 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 14 goals and has 31 points. Zach Werenski has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.9 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (upper body), Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

