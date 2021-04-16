CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hight races to provisional top spot in NHRA Funny Car

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 11:12 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robert Hight raced to the provisional No. 1 spot with a standout performance in Funny Car qualifying Friday night, the first NHRA four-wide race in two years.

Hight, the runner-up at this year’s season opener, had a run of 3.922-seconds at 327.59 mph in his Camaro at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

If it holds, it would be Hight’s 69th career No. 1 qualifier. Qualifying continues Saturday.

“I’m glad we’re back finally running a schedule that’s a little more normal,” Hight said. “A month off after a runner-up finish is not much fun because, honestly, I lost that as a driver in the final (in Gainesville). I’ve thought about it 1,000 times in my mind, and I’m ready to get back out there and start racing and redeem myself.”

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also provisional No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the second race of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

