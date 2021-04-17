CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Guzan, Atlanta United hang…

Guzan, Atlanta United hang on for 0-0 tie with Orlando City

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brad Guzan had three saves to help Atlanta United to a 0-0 tie with Orlando City on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Atlanta had 59.7% possession and 88% passing accuracy.

Guzan made a diving one-handed stop of a shot by Alexandre Pato in the the 72nd minute. Pato, a 31-year old making his MLS debut, left the game in the 80th after suffering an apparent knee injury. Pato was a member of the Brazilian teams that won Olympic bronze in 2008 and silver in 2012 and was inducted into the A.C. Milan Hall of Fame in 2017 after a scoring 51 goals in 117 Serie A matches for the franchise.

Atlanta’s Josef Martinez came on in place of Lisandro Lopez in 75th minute. The 27-year old Martinez, who scored 77 combined goals in his first three MLS seasons, missed most of his fourth after suffering a season-ending torn right ACL in the 2020 opener at Nashville on March 18.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up