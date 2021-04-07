CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Fritz, Struff reach Sardegna Open quarterfinals

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 4:25 PM

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States beat Andrej Martin 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Sardegna Open.

Fritz will next face Aljaz Bedene after the Slovenian overcame Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany eased past British qualifier Liam Broady 6-4, 6-2 to book a quarterfinal against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The fourth-seeded Basilashvili had to save five match points before eventually securing a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik.

The ATP 250 tournament at the Cagliari Tennis Club was inserted into the calendar with a one-year license, following a similar event at Forte Village in October.

